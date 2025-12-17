Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.9650. Mitie Group shares last traded at $8.9650, with a volume of 1,057 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mitie Group has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

