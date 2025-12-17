Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.9650. Mitie Group shares last traded at $8.9650, with a volume of 1,057 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mitie Group has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mitie Group
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Is Tesla Overvalued? 2 Reasons It Might Be a Bargain
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How These 2 Stocks Won 2025’s AI Race—And What’s In Store for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.