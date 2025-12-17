Nuvation Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 44,799 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,415% compared to the typical volume of 2,957 call options.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

NYSE NUVB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,226. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.58. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 813.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,760. This trade represents a 89.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 320,000 shares of company stock worth $2,050,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 359.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,131 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,377,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,837 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $3,535,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, October 13th. JMP Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

