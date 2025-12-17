Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2025 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$239.00 to C$260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$230.00 to C$263.00.

12/2/2025 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$234.00 to C$263.00.

12/2/2025 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$234.00 to C$263.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B was given a new C$230.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$170.00 to C$215.00.

11/10/2025 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$240.00.

11/7/2025 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$181.00 to C$197.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$236.00 to C$239.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$216.00 to C$234.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$222.00 to C$230.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

