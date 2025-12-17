MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,815. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on MillerKnoll

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 30.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 243,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 177.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the third quarter worth about $477,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.