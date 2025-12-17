Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,688 and last traded at GBX 3,601.85, with a volume of 89005586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,572.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,650.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,288.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,787.37. The company has a market capitalization of £9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

