Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,688 and last traded at GBX 3,601.85, with a volume of 89005586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,572.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,650.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Stock Up 3.0%
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Is Tesla Overvalued? 2 Reasons It Might Be a Bargain
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- How These 2 Stocks Won 2025’s AI Race—And What’s In Store for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.