Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 466745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Triumph Gold Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

