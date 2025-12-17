GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 206,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,894% from the previous session’s volume of 6,907 shares.The stock last traded at $24.02 and had previously closed at $24.7734.
GAMCO Investors Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $536.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31.
About GAMCO Investors
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Investors
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Tesla Overvalued? 2 Reasons It Might Be a Bargain
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How These 2 Stocks Won 2025’s AI Race—And What’s In Store for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.