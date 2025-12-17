GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 206,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,894% from the previous session’s volume of 6,907 shares.The stock last traded at $24.02 and had previously closed at $24.7734.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $536.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

