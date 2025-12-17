KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.1250.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRMD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 5.3%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 52.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Featured Articles

