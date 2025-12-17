Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) & BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Head to Head Analysis

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Associated British Foods has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated British Foods and BAB”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated British Foods $25.41 billion 0.80 $1.34 billion N/A N/A BAB $3.55 million 1.82 $520,000.00 $0.07 12.71

Associated British Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BAB.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Associated British Foods and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated British Foods 3 1 0 1 1.80 BAB 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Associated British Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BAB pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Associated British Foods and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A BAB 17.00% 16.79% 11.62%

Summary

Associated British Foods beats BAB on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and selling sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer women's, men's, and kids wear, as well as beauty, homeware, and accessories. The company was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

