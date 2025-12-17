Biglari (NYSE:BH) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 24,683 shares.The stock last traded at $325.8750 and had previously closed at $331.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Biglari Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $744.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.03.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $698.01 per share, for a total transaction of $147,978.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,332,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,188,368.29. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,619. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Biglari by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at $3,965,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its position in Biglari by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

