Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.92. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 247,274 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALPMY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Astellas Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astellas Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astellas Pharma
Astellas Pharma Stock Down 1.0%
Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astellas Pharma
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Tesla Overvalued? 2 Reasons It Might Be a Bargain
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- How These 2 Stocks Won 2025’s AI Race—And What’s In Store for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.