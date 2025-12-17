Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.92. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 247,274 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALPMY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Astellas Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astellas Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Astellas Pharma Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

