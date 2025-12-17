GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 17.2% – Time to Sell?

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 and last traded at GBX 0.55. 23,690,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 18,628,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.66.

GSTechnologies Stock Down 2.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.