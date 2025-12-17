Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 868 and last traded at GBX 858, with a volume of 207711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 859.93.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 785.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.91.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

