Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $26.00. Alps Electric shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 198 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alps Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Alps Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Alps Electric had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alps Electric will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Further Reading

