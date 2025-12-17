Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AAR (AIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AAR (NYSE: AIR):

12/17/2025 – AAR is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – AAR had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – AAR had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – AAR had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – AAR had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/2/2025 – AAR was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – AAR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2025 – AAR was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 38,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $3,211,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,721,773.50. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

