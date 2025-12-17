VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $0.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTGN. William Blair downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $0.95.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,748,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,693. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.56.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 246.4% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 299,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 199,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Stempoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,413,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 27.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 203,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.