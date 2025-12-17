VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $0.90 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair cut VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $0.95.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Down 80.6%

NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 65,226,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.14.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $112,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

