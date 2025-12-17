CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Trading 7.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.79. 87,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 164,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CV shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of CapsoVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

CapsoVision Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapsoVision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CapsoVision stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CapsoVision at the end of the most recent quarter.

CapsoVision Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the gastrointestinal (“GI”) tract for diagnostic and screening purposes. We developed our first capsule endoscope system, currently comprising the CapsoCam Plus single-usecapsule and the CapsoCloud and CapsoView software, to panoramically visualize the small-bowel mucosa to investigate abnormalities such as obscure GI bleeding and Crohn’s disease.

Featured Articles

