Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 523.50 and last traded at GBX 525.50, with a volume of 207566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Future from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,235 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 984.

Get Future alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Future

Future Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £511.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 610.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 681.39.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 124.20 EPS for the quarter. Future had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Future plc will post 116.6270784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Future announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Brooker purchased 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 553 per share, for a total transaction of £39,821.53. Also, insider Kevin Li Ying acquired 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 551 per share, for a total transaction of £49,749.79. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Future

(Get Free Report)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.