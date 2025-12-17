Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.5350. 668,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,089,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rumble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Rumble Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 275.47% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rumble news, major shareholder Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether acquired 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 104,126,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,200,704.50. This represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,063,670 shares of company stock worth $5,768,906. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rumble by 41.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 205,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rumble by 10.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Rumble by 711.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

