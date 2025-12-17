EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Trading Up 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.90 and last traded at GBX 24.90. 719,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 449,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.45.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.29. The stock has a market cap of £108.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.60.

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EKF Diagnostics had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 2.2987842 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EKF Diagnostics

About EKF Diagnostics

In other news, insider Julian Baines bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £19,550. Insiders own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

? Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

? Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

