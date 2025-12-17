Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.7450, with a volume of 1464739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 434.0%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 96,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

