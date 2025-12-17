Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s previous close.

PEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,539. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $405,063.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,308,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,450,678,000 after acquiring an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,598,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,303,380,000 after purchasing an additional 267,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,773,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,483,366,000 after purchasing an additional 236,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,973,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,657,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,546,000 after buying an additional 648,140 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

