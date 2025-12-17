CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AltaGas from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.44.

AltaGas stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,956. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.17. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$32.04 and a 1-year high of C$44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

