Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$52.00 price target from research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$47.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.33.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$43.29. 14,807,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,315,295. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$34.92 and a 12 month high of C$49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The company has a market cap of C$90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 21.25%.The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.833989 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, insider Brenda Gayle Balog sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.55, for a total transaction of C$204,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,184,805.75. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. Also, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.17, for a total value of C$903,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,553.33. This represents a 90.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,815. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.