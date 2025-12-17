Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.50. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.28.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.11. 624,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,498. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 0.17. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.The firm had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

