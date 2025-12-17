TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc Captl Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cibc World Mkts cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.40.

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 604,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,302. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$62.17 and a 52 week high of C$77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.80. The firm has a market cap of C$77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system.

