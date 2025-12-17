Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at National Bankshares

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$72.00 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Fortis from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.85.

TSE FTS traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$71.06. 257,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.82. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$57.98 and a 1 year high of C$74.00. The company has a market cap of C$35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.3419913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

