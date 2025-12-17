Acumen Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$250.00 to C$248.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$244.00.

Shares of TSE MEQ traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$182.93. 3,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$178.29 and a one year high of C$211.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$186.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Mainstreet Equity Corp is a residential real estate company. It is focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings. The business specializes in multi-family residential housing operating in a single segment. Geographically it operates in Canadian provinces including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

