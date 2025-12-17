Acumen Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$250.00 to C$248.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$244.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MEQ
Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance
About Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Corp is a residential real estate company. It is focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings. The business specializes in multi-family residential housing operating in a single segment. Geographically it operates in Canadian provinces including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mainstreet Equity
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is Tesla Overvalued? 2 Reasons It Might Be a Bargain
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How These 2 Stocks Won 2025’s AI Race—And What’s In Store for 2026
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Intel Snaps Up AI Tech for Pennies on the Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.