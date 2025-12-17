Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cosan (CSAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cosan (NYSE: CSAN) recently:

12/5/2025 – Cosan was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

12/5/2025 – Cosan was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.40.

12/5/2025 – Cosan was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Cosan had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2025 – Cosan was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

