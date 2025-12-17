Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Emera from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Emera from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

Get Emera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emera

Emera Price Performance

Shares of EMA traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.70. 242,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.12. Emera has a one year low of C$51.23 and a one year high of C$69.62.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter. Emera had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1991627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emera

In other news, Director Scott Carlyle Balfour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total value of C$1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$527,777.25. The trade was a 72.12% decrease in their position. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.