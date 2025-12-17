LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX) Trading 5.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 54,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 165,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of LB Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LB Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

LB Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88.

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States.

