Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,125,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 879,962 shares.The stock last traded at $1.4325 and had previously closed at $1.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRLBF shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded Cresco Labs to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cresco Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $662.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cresco Labs Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

