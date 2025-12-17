Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.1250, but opened at $29.24. Kuraray shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kuraray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuraray presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Kuraray Stock Down 6.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of -0.08.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

