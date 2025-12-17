Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEIGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 5895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Down 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$185.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.52.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.16 million for the quarter. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc is an exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties in the United States. Its segments include the United States, Canada, and Other. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

