Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.55, but opened at $89.71. Entegris shares last traded at $89.2820, with a volume of 621,033 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Entegris Trading Down 2.6%

The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 57,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $4,425,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 305,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,441.60. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,433 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in Entegris by 73.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 862.1% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

