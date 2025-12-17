Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 5001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.22.

Highwood Asset Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$57.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.09.

Highwood Asset Management Company Profile

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

