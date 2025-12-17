Outdoor Stocks To Consider – December 17th

Deckers Outdoor, ON, and V.F. are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” are shares of companies that make, sell, or operate products and services for outdoor recreation and activities—such as apparel, footwear, camping and hiking gear, outdoor equipment, and related retailers or tour operators. Investors view them as consumer-discretionary or specialty retail plays that are often seasonal and sensitive to weather, economic cycles, and brand trends. They can offer growth tied to leisure spending and lifestyle trends but carry risks from inventory, supply-chain costs, and shifting consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

