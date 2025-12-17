Top Gold Stocks To Watch Today – December 17th

Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and First Majestic Silver are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the gold industry, including miners, explorers, processors, and royalty/streaming firms that derive most of their revenue from gold. They give investors leveraged exposure to movements in the gold price and to company-specific and operational risks, so they can act as a hedge or speculative play on gold but tend to be more volatile than owning physical gold or broad-market funds. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

First Majestic Silver (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

