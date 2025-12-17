Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.9550, but opened at $12.50. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 606 shares.
Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Yankuang Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.
