Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,034 and last traded at GBX 1,002, with a volume of 451155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,008.
Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £457.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 970.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 887.63.
Insider Activity at Fidelity Emerging Markets
In related news, insider Mark Little purchased 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 983 per share, with a total value of £4,993.64. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity’s resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital.
