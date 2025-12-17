Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.02 and last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 173826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$7.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$765.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT’s portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin.

