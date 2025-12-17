Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.30 and last traded at $60.2550, with a volume of 82761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $337.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 79.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.2% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 184,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 70.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

