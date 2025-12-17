TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,091,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 649,226 shares.The stock last traded at $9.1250 and had previously closed at $9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp cut TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 166.64, a current ratio of 166.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.54.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 115.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 152,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 81,466 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 702,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 78,041 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 389,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,565,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 111,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading

