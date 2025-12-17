NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 646.40 and last traded at GBX 637.80, with a volume of 21119445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 633.60.

Several research firms recently commented on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 730 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shore Capital raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 500 to GBX 550 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 650 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 690 to GBX 765 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 615 to GBX 630 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 666.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 590.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 544.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported GBX 19.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Richard Haythornthwait purchased 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £11,907. Also, insider Yasmin Jetha bought 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £1,197. Insiders acquired 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

