Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading 4.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.04. 588,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,290,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Bealer acquired 9,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $199,019.46. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 32,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,649.66. This represents a 43.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Clawson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The trade was a 15.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 43.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.