Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 17.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. 772,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 95,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 19.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.15 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

