Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Head to Head Survey

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust pays out -475.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -19.87% -9.20% -1.67% Community Healthcare Trust -6.27% -1.66% -0.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Community Healthcare Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $442.32 million 0.83 -$95.67 million ($1.35) -4.07 Community Healthcare Trust $115.79 million 3.89 -$3.18 million ($0.40) -39.54

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 0 1 2.33 Community Healthcare Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.01%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of December 31, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 197 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease with a gross amount totaling approximately $3.0 million and two properties classified as an asset held for sale with an aggregate amount totaling approximately $7.5 million. The properties are located in 35 states, totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet in the aggregate and were approximately 92.3% leased, excluding real estate assets held for sale, at March 31, 2024 with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 6.9 years.

