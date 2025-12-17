Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alibaba Group stock on November 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $147.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.