Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 17th (AAMI, ADC, ADT, ADV, AMAT, ANET, ARGX, ARMK, ARWR, BAC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 17th:

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Acadian Asset Management Inc alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $77.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADT (NYSE:ADT)

had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $860.00 to $925.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $64.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $93.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,486.00 to $1,514.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,305.00 to $1,298.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) had its target price trimmed by D. Boral Capital from $11.00 to $4.00. D. Boral Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $318.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $263.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $33.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $4.25 to $3.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price cut by Nomura from $38.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $91.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $210.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $101.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $64.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $21.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $245.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $235.00 to $230.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $133.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $78.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $280.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $359.00 to $352.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $260.00 to $290.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $322.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $296.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 245 to GBX 250. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $24.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $44.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $100.00 to $120.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $870.00 to $971.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $230.00 to $228.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $158.00 to $161.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $262.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $125.00 to $175.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $625.00 to $650.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $354.00 to $363.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $72.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $274.00 to $276.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Argus from $212.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mony Group (LON:MONY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 260 to GBX 250. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $184.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $168.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $228.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $432.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $572.00 to $507.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $322.00 to $367.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $169.00 to $181.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $337.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $49.00 to $53.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $58.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $224.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $111.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $17.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.